Hussain Al Jassmi​ at Dubai Opera

If you missed Hussain Al Jassmi’s performance on National Day, there’s no need to fret as he returns to home soil for another spectacular live show at Dubai Opera. The homegrown celebrity turned global phenomenon is hosting a one-night-only concert at the Downtown venue, and you can hope to hear his hit tracks like debut single ‘Bawada’ak’ and more.

Born and raised in the UAE, Al Jassmi has risen to extraordinary heights since the launch of his career in 2002. He has received multiple awards for his achievements, including a Murex d’Or award for ‘Best Arabic Male Singer.’ The artist is a frontrunner in spreading Arabic culture and music across the world, and also serves as a UN Ambassador of Extraordinary Goodwill.

Catch him for a marathon five-hour show at Dubai Opera on 27 December, one of the city’s leading platforms for local and international talent. The 2,000-seat, multi-format venue offers a state-of-the-art performance experience and hosts an entire catalogue of entertainment, from opera and ballet to comedy and rock shows.

Date 27 December 2018 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED450-2000 Admission 9pm-1am Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/hussain-al-jassmi/

