Hussam Habib's Father Breaks His Silence Regarding Sherine's Pregnancy

Hussein Habib, the father of singer and composer Hussam Habib, broke his silence after some statements were attributed to him in which he confirmed the pregnancy of Sherine Abdel Wahab and that she is waiting for her third child.





"I did not make any statements about Hussam and Sherine and any page or site talking on my behalf is lying," he said.

The news spread widely that Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hussam Habib are waiting for their first child together, and that they are now in the states as they are planning to have their child there.

Sherine and Hussam Habib did not confirm pregnancy news, yet they are posting romantic pictures from their trip to the states.

In another story, Hussam Habib, Sherine's husband, denied all news about his wife being sick and that she traveled to London to receive treatment, which was assumed to be the reason behind her disappearance and not participating in Carthage Festival 2019.

Hussam Habib confirmed that Shirin is in good health and that her illness news is all rumors. He also said her apology for participating in Carthage festival is due to a conflict of views not more.

Hussam Habib said that he is with his wife in the United States, for work, and that they are not in London for treatment, and that they will return to Egypt within days.