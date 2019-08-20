  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hypocrisy Live in Dubai

Hypocrisy Live in Dubai

Published August 20th, 2019 - 08:56 GMT
Hypocrisy Live in Dubai
Hypocrisy Live in Dubai

Swedish death metal band Hypocrisy is taking over the sound system at El Barrio, a pan-Asian restaurant in Hyatt Place, Al Rigga. Hear them perform live on Friday, 20 September with Early Bird tickets starting from AED145.

Formed at the turn of the 21st century, Hypocrisy opened with traditional metal sounds before branching into more melodic influences. It features members Mikael Hedlund, Reidar Horghagen and band founder, Peter Tagtgren. Supporting Hypocrisy during the show is UAE’s very own oriental metal group, Aramaic.

 

Date 20 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue El Barrio
Telephone +971 56 515 3181
Ticket price AED145-175
Admission 7pm

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now