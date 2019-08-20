Hypocrisy Live in Dubai

Swedish death metal band Hypocrisy is taking over the sound system at El Barrio, a pan-Asian restaurant in Hyatt Place, Al Rigga. Hear them perform live on Friday, 20 September with Early Bird tickets starting from AED145.



Formed at the turn of the 21st century, Hypocrisy opened with traditional metal sounds before branching into more melodic influences. It features members Mikael Hedlund, Reidar Horghagen and band founder, Peter Tagtgren. Supporting Hypocrisy during the show is UAE’s very own oriental metal group, Aramaic.

Date 20 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue El Barrio Telephone +971 56 515 3181 Ticket price AED145-175 Admission 7pm