İsmail Özdemir talks reconciliation with son chef CZN Burak

ALBAWABA - "I reconciled with Burak. And our story has become universal," said İsmail Özdemir amid his public feud with his son, famous Turkish chef CZN Burak.

Turkish chef, İsmail Özdemir revealed that he reconnected with his son, chef CZN Burak and worked on the issues between them, Özdemir said that he had an hour-long sit-down with Burak and solved all issues between their differences and feud."

In an interview with Foochia, Özdemir revealed that their meeting was super emotional and that they couldn't hold in their tears when they hugged each other.

He added: "We solved 50% of the issue between us, and hopefully in two weeks we will hold a press conference to announce our official reconciliation, our story has become universal, and everyone wants our feud to end."

Özdemir denied that the dispute was only an attempt to promote their restaurant chain, but him asking his son to act as a businessman alongside his culinary work so he can be more successful.

The chef also confirmed that his son Burak will return to Al Madina restaurant soon.

The feud between the pair started in July when Burak accused his dad of selling the rights to use his name to a foreign businessman without his knowledge.

By Alexandra Abumuhor