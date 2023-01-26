I am Georgina returns for 2nd season

ALBAWABA - Netflix announced that the second season of Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez is coming soon.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez is returning with the second season of her Netflix documentary series, I am Georgina.

I am Georgina's first season was released in 2022, and it talks about the businesswoman's life of luxury as a mother, influencer, businesswoman, and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, the 28-year-old shared the exciting news that a second season is coming in March by sharing a picture of the series' poster on her Instagram account.

She wrote in the caption: "Back on the pitch. #SoyGeorgina: MARCH 2023."

In the docu-series, Rodriguez opens up about her childhood struggles and working at Gucci, in addition to living in the spotlight after she began dating Ronaldo in 2017.