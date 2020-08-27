'I Choked up and Cried!' Ward El Khal Visits Destroyed Beirut for the First Time After the Blast (Video) 

Lebanese actress Ward El Khal visited Beirut yesterday for the first time after the fatal blasts on August 4th.

She shared a video of the damaged city on her Instagram showing the amount of destruction that hit the capital of Lebanon.

El Khal captioned the video: "The first visit to Beirut after the disaster ... We've arrived at the entrance of the city and stood still ... we did not believe the scene, all that and we did not get inside to see the neighborhoods yet."

Ward continued: "While we're driving Bassam tells me that Beirut is beautiful, I chocked up and cried, we still see it as beautiful despite everything happening to it."

The Lebanese beauty concluded: "This is Beirut, a princess who's waiting for her prince to wake her up from the deep sleep."