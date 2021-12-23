'I Did Sleep With Students' James Franco Opens up About His Past Sex Addiction

In a teaser released by "The Jess Cagle Show," James Franco addressed sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2018.

The actor has admitted to sleeping with students from his acting school, and stated that it 'was wrong'.

The 43-year-old previously paid $2.2m in July after being sued for engaging in "sexually-charged behaviour towards female students".

And in the clip release by The Jess Cagle Podcast, he said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong". He said he had not started the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

“I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, OK,” he added in the podcast.

“At the time I was not clearheaded.”

Franco's latest comments were is first since the accusations against him took place nearly four years ago, as five women had accused the actor of conduct they considered inappropriate.

One former student said Franco would make people think they could get a role if they performed sexual favors or took off their shirts, while another woman stated that Franco pressured her into performing oral sex while the two were in a romantic relationship.

He claimed he's been doing a lot of work on himself, referenced his substance abuse and recovery at age 17 and said he is now coming to terms with his sex addiction.