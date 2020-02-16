'I Didn't Mean Sexual Desire'! Can Yaman Apologizes for Previous Controversial Statements

Turkish actor Can Yaman expressed remorse for previous statements he had made, which sparked widespread controversy and exposed him to a lot of criticism. The star was referring to the time he used the phrase "sexual desire" to describe relationships between actors in series.

Can said: "I think I got it wrong, and the word sexual desire went to another direction, and I learned my lesson because of that."

He added: "I wanted to use this word in a broader sense like chemistry, harmony and energy, so that love in series is more honest. I never expected it to be taken in another direction, and I should have been careful."

Yaman's apology came during his conversation with Turkish press after completing his 21 days of military service.

He was also asked how he feel about his new look without facial hair, to which he responded he is happy with this change, stating that it's hard to say whether he prefers his old or new appearance more since each style will appeal to people differently.