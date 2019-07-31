  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'I Don't Care' Nawal Al Zoghbi Ignores Haifa and Elissa Unfollowing Her on Twitter

'I Don't Care' Nawal Al Zoghbi Ignores Haifa and Elissa Unfollowing Her on Twitter

Zaid Bawab

Zaid Bawab

Published July 31st, 2019 - 10:46 GMT
The reasons behind Haifa unfollowing Nawal are still not known Source nawalelzoghbi Instagram
The reasons behind Haifa unfollowing Nawal are still not known (Source: nawalelzoghbi - Instagram)

 

Nawal Al Zoghbi has refused to make any comments about Elissa and Haifa Wehbe unfollowing her on Twitter.


Al Zoghbi said she does not want to talk about the topic, because she does not care about it, she said: "I won't talk about the topic and I don't care about the topic and that's it" In an interview in 'Arab Wood' after her last concert in Lebanon, that was part of "Dhour Al Shweir" festival.

The news of the dispute between Nawal and Elissa are rumored to be due to competition between them for the title "Rotana's number one Star" after Al Zoghbi signed with the company recently.

The reasons behind Haifa unfollowing Nawal though are still not known, despite some analysis that she unfollowed the golden star in solidarity with Elissa as their relationship has improved recently.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now