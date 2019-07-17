'I Don't Let Them Touch My Daughter' Kinda Alloush Accused of Racism Against Maids

Kinda Alloush was forced to clarify a recent statement she made about maids to the public after being accused of racism.





"I do not allow the maids to touch my daughter" is what was published in a recent magazine interview that Alloush had.

Kinda Alloush tweeted via her Twitter account to explain her recent statement and said her speech was uttered.

"I do not allow maids to touch my daughter. First of all, I do not use the term 'maid' but I use 'worker' or 'housewife'" she wrote.

She added: "What I actually said was 'No one is helping me with my daughter's details. I alone care for her and her details. We do not have housemaids in our house but we have one house worker who carries my daughter and plays with her, but I am the one who takes care of everything regarding my daughter."

She also said she and her husband, Amr Youssef, planned to have their child in the United States, but they backed away from the idea and found it is better that they secure their daughter's future with education.

In the same interview, Alloush said she had Botox injections, but the result was not satisfactory for her so she decided not to go through it again.