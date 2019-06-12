'I Feel Disgusted,' Amal Arafa Quits

Syrian actress Amal Arafa has announced that she will retire permanently after receiving major criticism for a scene in the series "Contak," which was screened during Ramadan 2019 season and was considered by lots of Syrians to be mocking the victims of chemical attacks in Damascus.





"I will leave art to its people, this is the last word I have. I feel disgusted and have had it," she said in a letter announcing her retirement. "Maybe another profession will support me and give me the minimum level of a decent life."

Until now, Arafa did not officially announce her retirement through social media, despite the anger many of her audience felt as soon as they became aware of her retirement decision.