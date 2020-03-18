"I Have Sex a Lot!"! Can Yaman: Expresses His Intimate Desire to Demet Özdemir AGAIN!

In a new controversial statement, Turkish actor Can Yaman revealed his renewed intimate desire towards fellow actress Dimit Özdemir.

Can and Demet previously acted in the series Erkenci Kuş "Early Bird", where he confessed to his deep attraction to Özdemir and she acknowledged it.

In response to reporters' questions, Yaman added that he cannot hide his feelings towards Özdemir, saying that he is obsessed with the idea of making love to her and is not ashamed of talking about it.

He explained: "Other fellow actors are upset because I am telling the truth. If I had told what was happening behind the scenes of their series, I would have exposed them, but I do not interfere in the affairs of others."

Yaman continued: "I did not insult Demet. I contacted her and explained my intention and she understood. The intimate desire does not mean sex itself, but rather a series of beautiful feelings in which any one is attracted to the other, something less than love and greater than friendship."

Can Yaman admitted: "I have sex a lot, so I am not pent to talk about it constantly."