'I Just Love Him' Nassif Zeytoun Kisses Elissa's Hand During Beirut Holidays Concert

Lebanese singer Elissa announced that she is attending Syrian singer's Nassif Zaitoun concert in Beirut Holidays.

Elissa posted a picture of the stage and wrote: "A beautiful Sunday night attending the concert of the beautiful Nassif Zeytoun in Beirut Holidays I just love him"

A beautiful sunday night attending the concert of the beautiful @NassifZeytoun in #BeirutHolidays I just love him 🤗😊🥰 pic.twitter.com/WyNAhJqQ0z — Elissa (@elissakh) July 14, 2019

This comes after the Queen of Sensation announced that she was planning to attend one of the concerts within Beirut Holidays, but did not announce which exactly, yet she insisted it would not be Wael Kfoury's concert.

During the concert, Nassif went to Elissa and sang a part of his song "Nami Asadri" (Sleep on My Chest) to her, before kissing her hand.

Zeytoun also sang Elissa's famous song "Abali Habibi" (I Feel Like, My Love), as a tribute her attendance.