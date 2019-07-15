  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'I Just Love Him' Nassif Zeytoun Kisses Elissa's Hand During Beirut Holidays Concert

'I Just Love Him' Nassif Zeytoun Kisses Elissa's Hand During Beirut Holidays Concert

Published July 15th, 2019 - 09:10 GMT
Nassif went to Elissa and sang a part of his song Nami Asadri before kissing her hand Source elissazkh nassifzeytoun Instagram
Nassif went to Elissa and sang a part of his song "Nami Asadri", before kissing her hand. (Source: elissazkh - nassifzeytoun - Instagram)

Lebanese singer Elissa announced that she is attending Syrian singer's Nassif Zaitoun concert in Beirut Holidays.

Elissa posted a picture of the stage and wrote: "A beautiful Sunday night attending the concert of the beautiful Nassif Zeytoun in Beirut Holidays I just love him"

This comes after the Queen of Sensation announced that she was planning to attend one of the concerts within Beirut Holidays, but did not announce which exactly, yet she insisted it would not be Wael Kfoury's concert.

During the concert, Nassif went to Elissa and sang a part of his song "Nami Asadri" (Sleep on My Chest) to her, before kissing her hand.

Zeytoun also sang Elissa's famous song "Abali Habibi" (I Feel Like, My Love), as a tribute her attendance.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now