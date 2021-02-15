'I Love Abu Dhabi': Tom Cruise Visits The Louvre in The UAE

US superstar Tom Cruise was spotted at the Louvre Abu Dhabi this week, and one lucky fan got the chance to pose for a picture with the actor before sharing it on Twitter.

Cruise was in the UAE’s capital to film scenes for his latest flick, “Mission Impossible 7,” but took time out to pose for a photo with Hamad Al-Hosani, who promptly shared the snap on social media.

“Every time I meet him, he tells me, ‘I love Abu Dhabi, I love your country,” he said in the caption.

الممثل العالمي توم كروز ، في كل مرة التقي به يقول لي :

i love Abudhabi

i love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl — 🇸🇦🇦🇪 حمـد الحـوسنـي (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021

According to local media, filming on the seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series wrapped in Abu Dhabi this weekend.