'I Pity You'! Hazal Kaya Responds to Attacks on a Resurfaced Picture Showing Her Cleavage

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya was surprised that an old picture of her resurfaced on social media where she showed some cleavage, subjecting her to a lot of attacks and criticism.

Kaya did not stay silent and responded to these attacks, according to Foochia.com

She said: "I read some silly comments yesterday, but don't you worry guys, I don't care about this kind of people."

The artist added: "These people live to hate others. I pity them and hope they will recover soon from their issues. I am proud of all my photos and clothes; this is the girl that you loved, and I will not change in order to please anyone."

Despite the criticism, Kaya found, in return, others who defended her, noting that the party, who published her picture wanted to provoke Hazal Kaya, and warned them against repeating this kind of behavior.