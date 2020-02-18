I Was Harassed by a Royal! Bassima Announces Her Retirement

Lebanese artist Bassima announced her sudden retirement on Monday evening, through a post on her Facebook page.

"My loved ones, I announce my retirement from art to serve the Lord in all my intellect, mental and psychological nature, according to his will," Bassima wrote on Facebook.

Bassima's retirement was not shocking to her fans. She had regularly published religious posts on a daily basis, making her decision expected among her fanbase.

Bassima presented the religious TV program Nuqtet Tahawol (A Turning Point) aimed at talking with guests about the religious work in their lives.

In several of the episodes, Bassima revealed the harassment, violence, and physical abuse she suffered during her artistic career, and said that she was subjected to harassment by someone - who she refused to name - from a royal dynasty.

"Art in Arab society is impressive, but its core is dirty," Bassima said. "Frankly, there is a Lebanese artist who was sexually obsessed with me and wanted me to get divorced."