I Went to Hell For an Eternity! Megan Fox Drinks Hallucinogenic Tea

Megan Fox has revealed that she once traveled to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, so that they could drink ayahuasca in a "proper setting."

On Monday, Megan opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and told the stories behind some of their most recent chaotic trips together.

The actress revealed that she and the singer traveled to Costa Rica to take ayahuasca, which is illegal in the US, because they wanted to go through the experience in a “proper setting with Indigenous people.”

“So I was thinking it was like glamping like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience,” she said.

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after like one p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought. There was nothing glamorous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."

“You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, not by your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body,” she shared. “And you have to vomit a certain amount until they let you get back with everyone else, so you’re like cheering on everyone as they throw up.”

She added that the hallucinogenic was able to help her because it “surpasses talk therapy or hypnotherapy… because it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in.”

“So it’s your own version of hell, and I was definitely there,” she said.

At first, Fox said she was skeptical of the practice. But after giving it a try, she said it was "such a good bonding experience."