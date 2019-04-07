'I Wish Kuwait Had Night Clubs' and 'Marriage is Not My Thing' Says Mohammed AL-Alawi on 'The Plane'

Handsome Kuwaiti Actor Mohammed AL-Alawi was a guest in the talk show "The Plane". (Source: mohammed_alalawii - Instagram)

by Sohaib Al Hadid

Handsome Kuwaiti Actor Mohammed AL-Alawi was Saleh Al Rashed's` guest in the talk show "The Plane".

Mohammed talked about his series roles and he is now satisfied with the payment that he gets for his roles, adding that he can't rank himself, but he believes his name is certainly present among the stars of his generation.

Rashed asked Mohammed about his favorite country and his opinion about night clubs and nightlife. Al Alawi replied that Lebanon is his favorite country, and announced confidently that he goes there to live the nightlife to the maximum and admitted that he dances on the table sometimes with his friends that are mostly girls. Adding that he would like it if Kuwait had night clubs.

Rashed also asked the Kuwaiti actor if he cares about what people think of him or say about him at all, Mohammed immediately replied that he lives his life for himself, but without harming others. Adding that he thinks that society can have a split personality sometimes, as they say, something and do the opposite under the table.

About what Al Alawi likes and where he spends his money, the actor said he likes adventure which was the reason he accepted to be on 'The Plane' show. I like the adventure while joking that he hopes this interview would be his last. I don’t like to participate in a TV talk show.

The actor also tackled how says what he thinks out loud sometimes without manipulation or acting which causes him trouble and that he is a shopaholic who spends most of his money on shopping.

Yet what was most surprising was the actor denying that acting is a message, and considering any actor who says it is a message to be a liar, and he considered that he is not responsible to deliver a message or change the world as an actor, as acting is entertainment for him at least.



The actor also seemed to be pessimistic about Gulf drama saying that it is repetitive tackling the same stories that he described as empty, and hoped that he would work with director Nadine Labaki in a cinema project she would do in Kuwait.

The actor ended the interview by saying that there is no way he would get married as he has a life that he loves and has organized for one person as he considers marriage a failed project specially that he tried it before and that he ended it before it actually started saying that it is not his thing!