Ibtissam Tiskat Says Goodbye to Summer With Purple Hair.. Check Her Out!

Goodbye brunette tresses!





Moroccon singer and former Star Academy contestant Ibtissam Tiskat posted a new photo on her Instagram. She changed the color of her brunette tresses into purple, while posing in front of green trees.

Ibtissam looked fresh and stylish with her new look, she also matched her lavender skirt color with her tresses, and completed her look with a white shirt and sheer sleeves covered with polka dots.

The Star Academy former contestant looked ready for school as she held a backpack and checked on students through captioning the picture: "My lovies, how was your first day at school?", finishing her words by sending her blessings to them.

Tiskat's latest work was her song Galbi Tlef "My Heart Is Damaged" which was dropped last August on her official Youtube channel, and received 2.4 million views up until now.