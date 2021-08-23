Iggy Azalea Denies Rumors She is Dating Tristian Thompson

Iggy Azalea formally shuts down rumours she is having an affair with basketball player Tristian Thompson.

The Australian rapper came out to address a report by YouTuber Tasha K, which claims that Azalea is sleeping with Tristian.

Tasha mentioned the potential romance in one of her videos when she said, "Does Khloe know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f******? Does she not know?".

Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. 😑

Y’all are really that bored?!?! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Iggy replied on her Twitter account: ''Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!'

And in another tweet, the Black Widow singer shared another tweet where she focused on not Knowing Tristian ''Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON''.

Tristan himself also responded to the news, calling it nothing but gossip.

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, it looks like the basketball player and his ex Khloe Kardashian are rekindling, one insider claimed the reunion might not be ideal as the reality star still had trust issues but was desperate to make their relationship work.

Thompson keeps promising he will do better.

The mother of one also allegedly was hoping she could have another child with the athlete.