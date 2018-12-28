iKon Ready to Share New Repackaged Album Next Month

South Korean boy band iKon. (Twitter)

South Korean boy band iKon will release a repackaged album in January.

The Korea Herald confirmed the K-pop group will return with its New Kids repackaged album Jan. 7 online and Jan. 8 in stores.

Sources said iKon is expected to debut a new song from the album at its upcoming concert. The group will visit Japan, Australia and Southeast Asia before taking the stage Jan. 6 in Seoul.

iKon's agency, YG Entertainment, shared a teaser for the album Thursday on Twitter.

"#iKON [New Kids Repackage: The New Kids] Online Album Release: 2019.01.07 Offline Album Release: 2019.01.08," the post reads. "#iKon #NewKidsRepackage #TheNewKids #NewRelease."

iKon released the single album New Kids: Begin in May 2017. The group followed up this year with the EP New Kids: Continue in August and New Kids: The Final in October.

New Kids: Continue includes the singles "Killing Me" and "Freedom," while New Kids: The Final features the single "Goodbye Road." The emotional "Goodbye Road" music video tells the story of a breakup.