'I'm 53. So!?' Salma Hayek Awaiting for Her Birthday in Blue Bikini

Salma Hayek is embracing her upcoming 53rd birthday.





The actress will be turning a year older Monday, but celebrated the special day a little early as she posted a sassy bikini photo onto Instagram on Sunday.

A defiant Salma captioned the snap, 'Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!? Si, mañana cumplo 53. Y!?'

Salma's bikini was a bright blue that had a halter bikini and matching bottoms.

The bottoms had a tie on the sides with ribbons that hung down. Her hair was wet and wavy after playing in the water.

Hand on her hip, Salma exuded attitude as she posed on the beach with an equally sassy expression on her face.

The actress has been having a blast as of late, vacationing on the beach ahead of her 53rd birthday, which she officially celebrates Monday.

