I'm an Actress AGAINST YOUR WILL! Nadine Njeim Responds to Pamela El Kik's Attack on Her Acting Skills

Pamela El Kik just threw shade at Nadine Njeim: you're not a good actress.. your beauty got you into acting!

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim indirectly responded to the continuous attack by fellow actress Pamela El Kik, by responding to a fan's tweet.

A fan defended her favorite star Nadine by tweeting: "I think that Nadine Nassib Njeim has risen beyond the question of whether she is an actress or not. We have not reached the international stage by comparing stardom standards between performance, sensation, beauty, smart choices, diversity and charisma which differ from one actor to another. I would love to see the series dubbed to Spanish.. It would be wonderful".

From her side, Njeim responded to the fan's tweet: "We learn something new every single day, and every time we challenge ourselves. Firstly and lastly, art is comprised of morals and professionalism before any acting skills."

شكراً فاطمة ❤️ كل يوم منتعلم شي جديد وكل مرة منتنافس مع حالنا ... الفن أولاً وأخيراً أخلاق ومهنية عالية قبل الأداء التمثيلي https://t.co/HkWbeY2lqK — Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) February 2, 2020

Pamela El Kik renewed her attack on her fellow actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, claiming that she is not an academic actress and does not deserve the title of "actress" as she puts it, suggesting that she entered the world of art through the gates of beauty queens.

El Kik said in a press interview with The Insider: "She is likable with a sweet appearance and good presence, but during the 5 years we've seen her perform, we have not really seen her acting skills."

Pamela directed her speech to producer Sadiq Al-Sabah, saying: "What is this vision that you have, Sabah? You've only had one actress for 5 years, building your dreams based on her!".