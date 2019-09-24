"I'm Betting on My Socks Next Time!" Jad Shwery Criticized for Writing These Arabic Words on his Sneakers.. Watch!

Lebanese singer and director Jad Shwery participated in the third edition of the El Gouna Film Festival under the theme of Human Cinema.





Jad walked on the red carpet wearing a white and blue suit, but his shoes attracted the most attention, a pair of white sneakers with the Arabic text "Khedni A Beirut" (take me to Beirut).

After the buzz over Shwery's shoes, he posted multiple photos on his Instagram of the tabloids that talked about it.

He captioned the post: " With @kamilabikhalil at the #gounafilmfestival wearing a mix of @alexandermcqueen @michaelkors @garconsauvage_ and those scandalous @bohoshoes. Never thought i d be all over the press because of my shoes. . I was offered those shoes and wanted to support a lebanese brand. They only mean walk to Beirut wearing me and have the opposite intention of what has been stipulated. It also has absolutely nothing to do with the synopsis of the film Adam. I really don t understand where all this came from. I m betting on my socks next time".