I'm Crazy! Nesreen Tafesh Can't Contain Her Laugh in Halloween Behind-The-Scene Video! Watch

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh shared her clips on Instagram from her latest photoshoot in celebration of Halloween.





The idea of Tafesh's look came from beauty expert Rozana Shaqadan.

Nesreen commented on her look in a press interview: "I am crazy and I love to try new things, and the sense of life is that you do different things."

She also shared a behind-the-scene video from the shoot, showing her trying to contain her laughter as she tried to stop the pearls on her face from falling.