I'm Sexy and I Know It! Bikini Clad Dolly Shahine Puts Her Curves on Display and Comments "the Best Day of My Life"!

Published March 31st, 2020 - 06:02 GMT
Lebanese actress Dolly Shahine shared a throwback picture with her half a million followers on Instagram amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dolly undertook the photoshoot last summer, as she showed off her curvy slender, and captioned the photo album: "Literally, this day was the best day of my life".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

حرفيا اليوم ده كان من اجمل ايام حياتي.... ❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by دوللي شاهين (@dollyshahine) on

Dolly is currently waiting to resume filming her new movie; Eid Jawaz "Wedding Anniversary", which has been suspended due to "COVID-19" outbreak.

Shahine returns to the cinema world, with this movie after an absence of 6 years, co-starring with Ihab Fahmy, Omar Khurshid, Hossam Fares, Nada Bahjat, Muhammad Suleiman, Amira Nayef, along with a number of other young artists, directed by Ahmed Abdel-Zahir.


