  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Imagine Show for Saudi National Day

Imagine Show for Saudi National Day

Published September 8th, 2019 - 07:26 GMT
Dubai Festival City
Dubai Festival City

 

Dubai Festival City Mall’s record-breaking show of water, lasers, lights and fire- Imagine, is gearing up for a bespoke spectacle to ring in Saudi National Day. Celebrate 89 years of the Kingdom’s renaming, every evening from 19 to 23 September with an unforgettable free show by Festival Bay.

The performances will create a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors alike, enhancing the show with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national colours and tunes. Arrive early to claim the perfect vantage point right by the bay, or book a table at one of the mall’s waterfront restaurants for a memorable evening.

Date 19 September - 23 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment , Family
Venue Imagine, Dubai Festival City Mall
Telephone +971 800 332
Ticket price Free
Admission After sunset

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now