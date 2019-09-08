Imagine Show for Saudi National Day

Dubai Festival City Mall’s record-breaking show of water, lasers, lights and fire- Imagine, is gearing up for a bespoke spectacle to ring in Saudi National Day. Celebrate 89 years of the Kingdom’s renaming, every evening from 19 to 23 September with an unforgettable free show by Festival Bay.



The performances will create a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors alike, enhancing the show with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national colours and tunes. Arrive early to claim the perfect vantage point right by the bay, or book a table at one of the mall’s waterfront restaurants for a memorable evening.

Date 19 September - 23 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment , Family Venue Imagine, Dubai Festival City Mall Telephone +971 800 332 Ticket price Free Admission After sunset