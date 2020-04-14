Iman Elbani Celebrates Her Husband Murat Yıldırım's Birthday

  1. Home
Published April 14th, 2020 - 11:14 GMT
Iman Elbani and Murat Yıldırım

Miss Morocco Iman Elbani celebrated her husband, Turkish star Murad Yildiri's birthday, as she published a short video, in which she appeared preparing him an Oreo cake to celebrate the occasion.

Iman captioned the video in both Arabic and English: "happy birthday my everything, I wish you all the best, love you so much"

The Turkish actor has been occupying Turkish newspapers with news of his marriage and his distinguished relationship with Elbani, but he has not appeared in a successful series for years.

I'll Catch Coronavirus to Take a Selfie With You! Murat YıLdıRıM Heavily Criticized for Crowding Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak! (Video)

