Indian Artist Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19!

Indian artist Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus after she had felt its symptoms.

Kanika shared a picture of the globe wearing a mask, with her 3.5 million followers on Instagram, announcing the news in the photo caption:

"Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came out COVID-19 positive.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago. When I came back home, the symptoms developed only 4 days ago.

At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling okay, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all those around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.

Wishing everyone good health.

Jai Hind !

Take care,

KK"