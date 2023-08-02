Indian film art director Nitin Desai dies of suicide

ALBAWABA - Renowned Indian film director Nitin Chandrakant Desai died by suicide on Wednesday morning, August 2. He was 58.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in the Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai. The late art director allegedly committed suicide by hanging. He was found dead by his associates, who informed the police thereafter.

Further confirmation and details regarding the exact cause of death are yet to be released. But it has been claimed that Desai took his life because he was under financial stress.

Nitin Desai, Art Director Behind Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, Passes Away in Tragic Suicide at 57https://t.co/0ywjtqt4UR#NitinDesai #NitinDesaiSuicide pic.twitter.com/wXexO1L3ey — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) August 2, 2023

Nitin Desai was a four-time National Award winner for Best Art Direction and famously worked on films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Lagaan (2001), Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

The late film director and production designer worked on over 100 films in a career spanning more than 20 years.

Twitter

His last project as an art director was with Ashutosh Gowarikar on the 2019 film Panipat and was honored by the prestigious Art Directors’ Guild Film Society and American Cinematheque in Hollywood.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar reacted to Nitin Desai's death and told IndiaToday.in, "Stunned. Shocked. No words. On the way to ND Studios, Karjat."

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor