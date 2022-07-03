Inside Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman's Wedding Ceremony

Media sites has revealed that Turkish artist Ebru Şahin has married her athlete fiance Cedi Osman.



The Turkish stars who were romantically involved for around 2 years have tied the knot in a wedding ceremony located in Ohrid, in the Republic of Macedonia, the wedding ceremony took place on a boat where guests enjoyed Macedonian music

Ebru Şahin is a famous Turkish actress who gained fame after starring in the known series Hercai, and since starring in that project, Ebru gained fame in many cities and countries, and the drama series was eventually translated into many languages and aired in different countries especially in the middle east.



