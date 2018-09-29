Insider Info on The Museum of Illusions

Be amazed in Dubai (Photo: Museum of Illusions Dubai)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

The Museum of Illusions is the world’s fastest growing museum chain in the world, and the new Dubai museum is the largest one yet – housing 80 exhibits and interactive attractions designed to blow your mind. You’ll be in fits of laughter, while learning more about science, math, biology and psychology. Head down to Al Seef on Dubai Creek for a crazy visual, sensory and educational journey – it’s no illusion that you’ll have an awesome time. Here, Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Wahaibi, Owner, Museum of Illusions Dubai, answers our questions about the latest attraction to hit Dubai.



What makes it unique?

Unlike more ‘classic’ museums, visitors to Museum of Illusions Dubai are encouraged to interact with the exhibits and take as many photos as they like during their visit. There is a range of unique large and small illusions ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. A space suitable for social and entertaining tours, Museum of Illusions Dubai is a perfect place for new experiences, and fun with friends and family – and soon we will have a roaming magician coming on board! Visit us and be prepared for a thrilling adventure because nothing is what it seems at any of our museums.



Is it fun/educational/both? Family-friendly?

The perfect mix of fun and educational, the Museum of Illusion’s exhibits are designed to target a wide audience – our exhibits rekindle childhood memories among adults and bestow a sense of wonder in children. The museum is an interactive and visual concept unlike anything else in Dubai, perfect for all ages to enjoy. Let the amusing and awesome tricks teach you how vision, perception, science and the human brain interpret things your brain cannot understand. Make sure you also visit our playroom filled with intriguing and educational games and puzzles.





How long does it take to go around the museum?

It takes around 45 minutes to an hour to explore the museum, although this completely depends on you. Visitors do not have a restricted time to enjoy the museum, they are welcome to experience the different illusions and exhibits at their leisure. Museum staff are available throughout the venue to assist visitors and answers questions.



What's the most unusual element?

The one we receive the most feedback on is The Vortex Tunnel. The tunnel is a rotating cylinder that tricks the brain into thinking the ground under their feet is shifting – we often hear loud laughter from outside the tunnel as visitors feel the effects!



Are the illusions static, or will they change?

Museum of Illusions Dubai is the ninth permanent branch, with a dozen more openings slated for 2018 alone. We plan to change and update the museum every 12 months to ensure visitors can come again and again to enjoy the illusions and get new photos for their social media!

Museum of Illusions, Al Seef

Entry Fee:

Adults: AED 80 Children: AED 60

FAMILY (2 adults and 2 kids aged 3-16): AED 225

Free entry to those under 3

Open:

10am-10pm Weekends: Thurs-Sat: 10am–midnight

https://museumofillusions.ae/

+971 4 357 3999