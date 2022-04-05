International Celebrities You Didn't Know Fast Ramadan

The holy month of Ramdan is a time when Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting in order to keep with the Quran's divine commandments.

Many A-list celebs and famous people are believed to observe Ramadan as part of their faith.

DJ Khaled

American artist DJ Khaled, who was born to Palestinian parents has always opened up about following the Muslim religion, and as Ramadan started the DJ took to his Instagram page to wish everyone a Ramadan Mubarak.

Earlier, Khaled opened up about fasting Ramadan '"I'll be honest with you, many Ramadan times, I'll fast, and then I get dehydrated and have to go to the hospital. Just because I work so hard. I try my hardest to fulfil the beliefs and how beautiful what we fast for is. It's so beautiful, what we're doing it for."

Mohammed, Bella and Gigi Hadid

Mohammad Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid is of Palestinian origins, the real estate agent shared a post on his Instagram alongside his daughters and wrote '"Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek wish peace and tranquility for all Religions we only have one God for all you can be a Muslim Christian Or a Jewish faith. Hope I see peace in the Holy land and refrain from giving pain to others I wish for peace in Ukraine and Palestine and all parts of the world."

Imaan Hammam

Dutch model Imaan Hammam also shared a Ramdan Mubarak post on her story and wrote : 'beyond excited', Earlier in 2018 Hammam referred to herself as a proud Muslim.

SZA

SZA, whose real name is Solana, was raised in a conservative Muslim home, and the Grammy winner opened up about her father being a strict Muslim adding that wearing a Hijab was important to her and till now she remains a practicing Muslim.

The singer once shared that her vocal chords got damaged trying to sing while she was fasting during Ramadan.

Zayn Malik

former One Direction member Zayn Malik routinely talks about his pride of being a Muslim, and growing up surrounded by Islamic traditions, and a while back, Malik's mother revealed that she has read the holy Quran three times.

Jermaine Jackson and Janet Jackson

The brother of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson converted into Islam after taking a trip to Bahrain in 1989, and has changed his name to Muhammed Abdul Aziz. While Janet converted to Islam after marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, and welcomed a child named 'Issa'

Jermaine has previously spoken about the importance of fasting, stating it is crucial for him to "fulfil my obligations in Islam and [accept] God in my heart".

"It is also the most important time because we sacrifice some of our day-to-day things and think about those that are less fortunate," he added, "We fast but we also eat at iftar every day while other people don't have that luxury. So you think about those that don't have it easy – and by reflecting on that and giving charity, it brings you closer to God."