International Yoga Day 2019

Published June 23rd, 2019 - 05:51 GMT
Commemorate International Yoga Day at Zabeel Park
Commemorate International Yoga Day at Zabeel Park

Established and aspiring yogis of Dubai – commemorate International Yoga Day with the rest of Dubai on Friday, 21 June at Zabeel Park. A free yoga session is taking place at the park's Mega Ball Area where yoga enthusiasts of all ages can stretch out, be at peace with their surroundings and unwind in harmony.

This year's event marks the fifth International Yoga Day since it was approved by the United Nations. Attend to celebrate the mental, physical and spiritual benefits of an ancient Indian tradition.

Date 21 June 2019
Category Community , Lifestyle , Sports
Venue Zabeel Park
Ticket price Free
Website http://dubaisc.ae/en/EventsGuide/Pages/EventDetails.aspx?RefId=2473

 

Tags:To do in DubaiVisit dubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now