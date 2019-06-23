International Yoga Day 2019

Established and aspiring yogis of Dubai – commemorate International Yoga Day with the rest of Dubai on Friday, 21 June at Zabeel Park. A free yoga session is taking place at the park's Mega Ball Area where yoga enthusiasts of all ages can stretch out, be at peace with their surroundings and unwind in harmony.



This year's event marks the fifth International Yoga Day since it was approved by the United Nations. Attend to celebrate the mental, physical and spiritual benefits of an ancient Indian tradition.

Date 21 June 2019 Category Community , Lifestyle , Sports Venue Zabeel Park Ticket price Free Website http://dubaisc.ae/en/EventsGuide/Pages/EventDetails.aspx?RefId=2473