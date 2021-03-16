Intimate in the Bathroom! Leaked Sensual Videos of Algerian Actress Bouchra Okbi Goes Viral

Algerian Actress Bouchra Okbi is trending again despite quitting acting 10 years ago.

This came after an intimate video of Bouchra Okbi has been leaked, which contained scenes of her with an unknown man in the bathroom.

In another video, Bouchra was giving a man a hand massage while laying on bed.

Director Mohamed Cherchall revealed that he had contacted Bouchra Okbi to check on her after the videos were leaked, and she told him that she accuses her ex-husband saying that he's the one behind leaking those videos.

According to what Mohamed Cherchall posted on Facebook, Bouchra revealed that the man in the video was actually her ex-husband himself, and he made sure to blur his face, adding that he leaked those videos after he lost his legal battle against her, and he did so out of revenge.

Okbi also clarified that the videos turned against him after the public's solidarity with her.

Many Algerian artists and media figures expressed their great solidarity with Bouchra Okbi.

Actor Salah Aougrout wrote a general post asking people not to expose each other.

Algerian artist Nidal asked on Facebook: "What benefited the villain who posted the video ... Bushra is a respected artist and we know her morals."

As for rapper Karim El-Gang, he wrote on Facebook: "She was about to marry someone she loved and had the opportunity to build a family again."

One of the accounts published a picture of a man, born in 1964, claiming that he is the ex-husband of artist Bouchra.

Bouchra Okbi is an actress and model, had gone out of the limelight in 2011, after a career that began in 2002, during which she presented 5 series and participated in two films.