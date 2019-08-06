The Invisible End at Alserkal Avenue

The summer program at Alserkal Avenue carries on with a debate on 24 August. Titled ‘The Invisible End: Artists and the Apocalypse’, this session explores the possibility of an unimagined apocalypse.



Most end-of-history visions describe the moment with great awe, but we’re increasingly forced to confront a more insidious apocalypse. Data and statistics fill in for visualisation, leaving scientists to more aptly depict the condition of the new end. Where do thinkers and artists stand on the invasion of their predictive vision?



Join this compelling debate at Concrete, an event venue located in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 24 August 2019 Category Arts , Community Venue Concrete, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 323 9981 Admission 4pm Website http://alserkalavenue.ae/en/event/summer-programme-foretold-now.php