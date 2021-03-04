Iraqi Makeup Artist Huda Kattan Shares Her Idea of a Perfect Body!

Iraqi-American entrepreneur and makeup artist, Huda Kattan, keeps on breaking boundaries. Founder of Huda Beauty, a cosmetics and makeup company valued at over a billion dollars, Kattan is undoubtedly a self-made woman.

She currently is listed as number 47 in 2020 as one of America’s richest self-made women, according to Forbes.

Raised in the USA where she also studied finance, Kattan practiced her makeup career in Hollywood. She now resides in Dubai with her husband and her daughter. Huda Kattan is a huge influencer when it comes to makeup tips, skin care products, and all things beauty-related. She has over 47M followers on Instagram alone. She posts about makeup and skincare, and one of her recent posts is about unattainable beauty standards, empowering women in the process.

With the existence of filters on social media and editing, it’s really not that easy to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not.

Huda takes it upon herself to post a picture where she advocates for one to love themselves, no matter what.

She takes a stand against what social media promotes as beautiful and perfect, and says it’s okay to be yourself, and love your own body regardless.

Huda appears to have a much slimmer waist in the third picture, with no love handles. She emphasized in the post’s caption that she’s learning to be comfortable in her own skin, and wishes people can do the same. That’s not the first time she’s posted about self-love though. Huda has previously posted about it three days ago, where she said that she loves her love handles too much to photoshop them out of her picture. Talk about acceptance!