Iraqi-Swedish Dancer Rim Taya Shawki Likes to Keep Things Private

Rim Taya Shawki performed with some of the biggest names in pop music (Source: tayashawki - Instagram)

The Iraqi-Swedish dancer, who has performed with some of the biggest names in pop music, talks strength, patience, and being a goofball



There’s a mental challenge that comes with being a dancer. To push when you feel like your body is giving up; to deal with rejection and be okay; to overcome insecurities because of certain costumes you have to wear; to go on stage and own it. That all builds incredible strength and self-awareness. It makes me constantly evolve as a human. That’s what it’s all about.







Coming from an Iraqi background, my career choice is very unconventional. You’ll see me showing a lot of skin, dancing sexy, being fearless, because it’s my job. So certain people back home think I’m… not promiscuous, but this shows-it-all, doesn’t-care personality. They’re wrong.

As vibrant and free as I am, I like to keep things private, I love to wear baggy clothes and no makeup, and I’m definitely a childish, awkward goofball 99 percent of the time. But people think otherwise. It doesn’t bother me though — people who know me, they know.



Many of my “bad moments” have shaped and sharpened my mind and led me to where I am today: at peace. I believe every bad decision is a lesson.



Because I’m open-minded, super-social and a dancer, men often assume I’m down for whatever — that I’m easy. For some reason that’s a thing. Like, ”Ooh you’re a dancer?” with a little smirk. Yes. I am a dancer, but I’m also a woman with very high standards and values. Don’t reflect your desperation for a female body on me; I have nothing to do with it. Unfortunately, as soon as we speak up we’re perceived as bitchy or rude. That’s why many women choose not to.



Something I believe women are great with is patience — it comes naturally. Like, having your period for one week every month, for almost your whole life… We don’t love it. It’s not fun, it’s not something we look forward too. It hurts. It’s emotional. It’s exhausting and it often comes at the worst times. But it’s part of life and you learn to live with it. So you learn to be patient. Also, pregnancy? Nine months! That’s all I’m gonna say about that.