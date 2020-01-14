Iraqi TV Presenter Sahar Abbas Cries as She Announces Death of Her Brother on Air

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Iraqi TV Presenter Sahar Abbas presented one of the hardest episodes on her show 'Alqarar Lakom'.

Minutes before her show started, Abbas received the devastating news about the death of her older brother yet still decided to overcome her grief and to focus on her show.

Sahar appeared on the show wearing black clothes, with visible signs of sadness on her face.

"Just Moments ago I was told that my older brother had passed away. I truly apologize for all the sadness, one of the things I learned about media and journalism is that we have to keep our personal lives out of the studio, so I will continue to present the show, and I will give you up-to date news about what is real and what is going on in the country," Sahar announced on air as she revealed the news in a somber tone.

Abbas stuck to the media standards and become an example for people to look up to as she proved how much she loves her job even when she caries tremendous pain.