  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Iris Law is the Breakout Star from This Year's Fashion Season

Iris Law is the Breakout Star from This Year's Fashion Season

Published October 1st, 2021 - 04:49 GMT
Iris Law
Iris Law (Twitter)
Highlights
Her bleached buzzcut stood her out from the crowd as she swept past onlookers during her very own street-side runway show.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...