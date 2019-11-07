Iron Maiden Announces First Dubai Concert in 11 Years

Mark your calendars – legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden is all set to rock the Coca-Cola Arena on 27 May. The group is bringing its spectacular Legacy of the Beast Tour to the 17,000-seat venue for their first show in Dubai after nearly 11 years.

Iron Maiden’s current tour has garnered critical acclaim, selling out stadiums, festivals and arenas across Europe, Mexico and the US. Thanks to Coca-Cola Arena’s state-of-the-art design, audiences in Dubai can get the complete experience of this impressive production enjoyed by nearly 2 million fans around the world. Step into the mind of Steve Harris and the band and enjoy Iron Maiden’s genre-defining discography, from ‘Flight Of Icarus’ to ‘Fear Of The Dark’ set to incredible visual scenes and effects, including a replica Spitfire plane from World War 2!

Founded by rock icon Harris in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of England’s most popular rock bands, with 39 albums and countless awards in their hall of fame. The band pioneered the new wave of British heavy metal in the early ‘70s and ‘80s with albums like The Number of the Beast (1982), which shot the group to the top of the charts in the UK. Iron Maiden’s fearless experimentation has inspired generations of metal artists around the world. Don’t miss out on this concert, which Rolling Stone described as “the pinnacle of heavy-metal escapism.” Tickets go on sale on 14 November starting from AED295.

