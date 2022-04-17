Isabel May, KJ Apa to Star in Wonder Twins Movie

1883 actress Isabel May and Riverdale actor KJ Apa are set to star in a live-action HBO Max comedy movie about DC Comics' Wonder Twins.

May and Apa will play sister and brother Jayna and Zan, aliens from the planet Exxor, who become superheroes on Earth.

Adam Sztykie, who worked on the screenplay for Black Adam, is writing and directing the Wonder Twins film.

The characters previously starred in the TV shows The All-New Super Friends Hour, The World's Greatest Super Friends, Super Friends and Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show and made appearances in Smallville, Teen Titans Go! and The Flash.

No premiere date for the movie has been announced yet.