Issa Rae to Star in 'Barbie' Movie With Michael Cera and Margot Robbie

Issa Rae and Michael Cera are joining the cast of director Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie.

People, Entertainment Tonight and Yahoo News reported Thursday that Rae and Cera are the latest stars to join the movie, which is based on the iconic doll franchise. In addition, Hari Nef is reportedly set to join the cast.

Most recently, Rae wrapped her five-season run of Insecure, while Cera appeared in Amy Schumer's Hulu series Life After Beth. Nef, a transgender fashion icon who turned to acting, is coming off a brief appearance in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That...

The three will join Robbie, who is playing Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who is portraying Ken. The cast also includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Simu Liu.



Barbie is written by Noah Baumbach and Gerwig, who also will direct the film. Robbie will produce the project with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

Production on the film is currently underway in the United Kingdom. Details around the movie's plot and characters are being kept under wraps, though The Hollywood Reporter said Ferrell will play the CEO of a toy company.

Barbie is expected to hit theaters next year.