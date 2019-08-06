  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Istvan Vardai in Dubai

Istvan Vardai in Dubai

Published August 6th, 2019 - 11:28 GMT
Istvan Vardai in Dubai
Istvan Vardai in Dubai

World Classical Series, a live classical music program organised by the Dubai Concert Committee, presents Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai. He will play the legendary “Ex du Pre-Harrell” Stradivarius, an antique cello that dates back to 1673, at the One&Only Royal Mirage.

Istvan Vardai is a decorated musician who has won prestigious competitions throughout his career including the 63rd Geneva International Cello Competition, the Prix Montblanc and Junior Prima Prize. He has shared a stage with celebrated musicians and orchestras from around the world, from Mikhail Pletnev to L’Orchestre de Chambre de Geneve. Be entranced by Vardai's fine skill and emotive performances in the Royal Ballroom, which offers concert-goers a superior acoustic experience.

Date 14 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue One&Only Royal Mirage
Telephone +971 50 659 3796
Ticket price AED210-378
Admission 7:30pm
Website https://www.dcc.ae/event/istvan-vardai-master-of-cello/

 

Tags:live classical music programliveclassical musicmusic programmusicDubaiHungariancellistIstvan VardaiVardaiStradivariuscelloantiqueantique cellomusician63rd Geneva International Cello CompetitionGeneva International Cello CompetitionGenevaInternationalCello CompetitioncompetitionorchestrasRoyal Ballroomconcert

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now