Istvan Vardai in Dubai

World Classical Series, a live classical music program organised by the Dubai Concert Committee, presents Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai. He will play the legendary “Ex du Pre-Harrell” Stradivarius, an antique cello that dates back to 1673, at the One&Only Royal Mirage.



Istvan Vardai is a decorated musician who has won prestigious competitions throughout his career including the 63rd Geneva International Cello Competition, the Prix Montblanc and Junior Prima Prize. He has shared a stage with celebrated musicians and orchestras from around the world, from Mikhail Pletnev to L’Orchestre de Chambre de Geneve. Be entranced by Vardai's fine skill and emotive performances in the Royal Ballroom, which offers concert-goers a superior acoustic experience.

Date 14 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue One&Only Royal Mirage Telephone +971 50 659 3796 Ticket price AED210-378 Admission 7:30pm Website https://www.dcc.ae/event/istvan-vardai-master-of-cello/