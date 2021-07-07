'It’s Always a Bad Day' Cameron Boyce's Dad Remembers Him on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Victor Boyce shares an 8-minute long video remembering his late son on the two-year anniversary of his death.

“I don’t like to call this day an anniversary. For me, an anniversary is something that’s good. Obviously, today something is really, really bad. It’s not a good day for me.”

“Every day without Cameron is not a good day for me. So, it doesn’t matter if it’s today or tomorrow or yesterday, or whatever. It’s always a bad day.”

“There’s nothing that can describe how I feel about losing my son. My child, my first born son. My only son,”

Boyce continued in his Instagram video. “I just want to thank everybody because since Cameron passed, we’ve received so much support, so much love from all the fans, all family, all over the world. It’s the weirdest thing for me because I’m just a regular dude, a regular guy, and for some reason by some miracle my son transcends all that. He just became this force that’s beyond me.”

“He’s just beloved still, and I just think that we are … even though our loss was humongous, we are so blessed to have so much love and support. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

''I learned so much from my son, It's crazy how much he taught me, and I don't know how he got it, but he did, he taught me a lot, just about being tolerant and being kind and about being fair.''

''My kids have just been the greatest blessing'' he shed tears as he was ending his statement.

Cameron’s two-year anniversary comes less than two months after what would have been his 22nd birthday on May 28.

Boyce died on July 6, 2019, at age 20, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

On another story, Fans will get the chance to see Cameron Boyce on the big screen one final time when his final film role Runt premieres later this year.

“Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world.” his parents shared.

The release of Runt will come months after the former Disney star’s final TV role in the series Paradice City, which premiered in March 2021.