Is it a Boy or Girl? John Legend's Wife Pregnant With a 3rd Child

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced they are expecting their third child together in the new music video Wild.

In the video, John, 41, tenderly holds his wife, 34, as she rests her hands upon her baby bump, revealing her pregnancy.

The romantic music video was released Thursday, and sees Chrissy and John packing on the PDA while playing with their daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, on the beach.

The video is set at a tropical beach, where horses roam across the sand as a symbol for the couple's love.

Chrissy and John make out at a pool, hold hands by the beach, and explore the tropical destination by convertible.

Despite the ultra romantic destination, the music video is not without some conflict.



Things go downhill during an intimate dinner by the beach, where Chrissy pushes John away despite his attempts to get close.

As the tension rises, John runs through the jungle with a worried expression on his face, alluding to the couple's problems.

Ultimately, they do patch things up at the beach, where they play with their children.

The couple have not yet confirmed Chrissy's pregnancy, but sources have revealed to People the model is indeed expecting her third child.

Chrissy did not address the pregnancy speculation, though she did tweet a smiling face with hearts emoji as the video was released, prompting fans to congratulate her on the new addition.

DailyMail.com has contacted Chrissy's representatives for comment.

Chrissy's pregnancy may come as a surprise to fans, considering the model underwent surgery to remove her breast implants in June.

Last year, Chrissy said she wanted to wait a little longer before expanding their family.

After a fan asked her on Instagram last year when she was going to have another child, Chrissy replied, 'Gonna try to wait a few years before trying again. These guys are exhausting!'

Chrissy and John have also been open about their fertility problems, and how they conceived their two children using IVF.



The model revealed she went through several rounds of IVF before finally becoming pregnant with daughter Luna.

She told The Cut in 2018 that she it was 'devastating' when her first round of IVF didn't work, and blamed herself.

'You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,' she explained. 'I think hearing stories is just really important. You realize there's no right way to do it, or right way to react.

'I don't know. There's no right way to do IVF. You just have to keep hoping that it will happen. It's easy for some, and not for others. And that's okay.'