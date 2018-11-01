'IT' Chapter Two Teaser Poster Released

Warner Bros. Pictures shared a promo image for the film Wednesday (Source:FilmTrigger47 / Instagram )

The It sequel celebrated Halloween by releasing its first official teaser poster.

Warner Bros. Pictures shared a promo image for the film Wednesday on the It official Twitter account.

The poster simply features the movie's title, It: Chapter Two. The designers used the same jagged, red font for "It" as the first film.

"Coming September 6, 2019. #ITMovie," the post reads.

It: Chapter Two is based on the Stephen King novel It and takes place 27 years after the events of the first movie. The story follows a group of friends as they battle a supernatural predator who takes on the form of people's worst fears.

The cast of It: Chapter Two assembled in a group photo in July. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader play older versions of Bill, Beverly and Richie, with Bill Skarsgard to reprise his role as Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two opens in theaters Sept. 6, 2019.