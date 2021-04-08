''It Could Have Been Me!'' Demi Lovato Admits DMX's Overdose Scared Her

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Demi Lovato opens up about rapper DMX's recent overdose In a new interview with TMZ live on Friday.

The 50-year-old rapper is currently in the intensive care unit of White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted on Friday after going into cardiac arrest due to an overdose.

Lovato, who suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, was asked whether she has been affected by the news regarding DMX's condition.

''When you saw the news about DMX over the weekend, did that scare you?” Harvey Levin asked Lovato.

"Any time I see someone OD or pass away that's in the public eye I immediately think, 'That could have been you, had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life " Demi replied.

She continued her answer talking about 'survivor's guilt, ''There are times where I’ve talked about feeling survivor’s guilt because you do ask yourself, ‘Why am I still here? Why are others not?’ It’s a challenging thing to get over, but ultimately, I had to realize every day is a day that someone else doesn’t get, you know? Every day that I’m here on this Earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just be appreciative and grateful for.''

''It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live, knowing that others didn’t get the same chance that I did.”

The singer previously revealed she was queer in her Dancing With The Devil documentary and revealed more about her sexuality. She also spoke about how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when she was younger.

Demi has been candid about her near-fatal sobriety slip after sharing her side of the story in the new YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.