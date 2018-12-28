It's Almost New Year and Kylie Jenner is Still Opening Christmas Gifts!

Kylie Jenner earns a whopping £1m per Instagram post (Image: Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

Kylie Jenner still isn't done unwrapping her Christmas presents.

The reality star, 21, took to Instagram Thursday with a clip in which she showed off a slew of unwrapped Christmas gifts under her bountiful golden tree.

She narrated the clip: 'Home, to finish unwrapping all these gifts ... my Christmas is not over!'

It was a big holiday season for the youngest daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, as it was her first as a mom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on February 1 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

She matched with the 10-month-old tot in silver ensembles as they attended the family's $500,000 Christmas party held at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Hidden Hills, California home.

The lavish bash had a star-studded guest list that included Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Dave Chappelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and Paris Hilton, with John Legend playing seasonal music.

While there, Kylie and Stormi posted for shots with Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her eight-month daughter True.

Kylie subsequently left the luxe get-together prematurely to tend to her adorable tot.

'This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet,' the Kylie Cosmetics proprietor wrote in an Instagram Stories post accompanied by a shot of the mother-daughter.