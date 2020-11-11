  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. It's Confirmed! Engin Akyürek and Tülin Yazkan Seen Hand in Hand in Taksim, Reporting Tak…

It's Confirmed! Engin Akyürek and Tülin Yazkan Seen Hand in Hand in Taksim, Reporting Takvim

Published November 11th, 2020 - 12:54 GMT
It's Confirmed! Engin Akyürek and Tülin Yazkan Seen Hand in Hand in Taksim, Reporting Takvim

In March it was rumored that Engin and Tülin were dating.

And earlier this month, Takvim Turkish newspaper has confirmed the news.

Takvim reported that fans had seen Turkish actor and actress Engin Akyürek and Tülin Yazkan walking hand in hand in Taksim.

The new couple co-star in the series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter).

Engin Akyürek plays the role of Sancar Efeoglu and Tülin Yazkan embodies Menekşe character, Sancar's second wife.

Previously, Engin Akyürek had denied the romance rumors, saying: "I am not used to responding to the press, but this news has nothing to do with reality."

They're in Love! Engin Akyürek and Tülin Yazkan Dating Rumor Is Back on the Front Page

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...